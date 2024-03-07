Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed on Wednesday the need to speed up the adjudication of a number of cases that have been pending in the courts for years, whether they are related to political assassinations or corruption, when he met with Justice Minister Leila Jaffel at Carthage Palace on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, the Head of State reiterated the need to amend articles 96 and 97 of the Penal Code so that «those who wish to harass citizens and disrupt the interests of the State do not use these articles as a pretext,» according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President was quoted as saying that whoever is inside the state or any public institution is in a state of limited authority and should bear his or her responsibility in serving the citizens. "How many services have not been provided and how many projects have been deliberately disrupted, mostly not for fear of Article 96 but for political reasons," he added.

The meeting reviewed the draft revision of Article 411 of the Commercial Code, which will soon be discussed in the Cabinet meeting before being presented to the Assembly of People's Representatives.

The President of the Republic also referred to the meeting held by the Minister of Justice with her Lebanese counterpart, recalling the cooperation and exchanges of experience between the two countries. He recalled a series of speeches by jurists such as Zehdi Yakon in Tunisia in 1964, or Emile Tyan, Khalil Jarih or Dr Maurice Nasr in 1962, as well as speeches by Tunisian judges in Beirut, including the late Ibrahim Abdelbeki.

