Tunisia - The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Thursday at the Kasbah approved a number of economic draft laws and decrees.

According to a statement by the Prime Ministry, the Cabinet approved draft laws on a host country agreement between Tunisia and the Qatar Fund for Development and Tunisia's accession to the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime adopted in Budapest on November 23, 2001.

The draft laws also include the approval of the special agreement and its annexes relating to the concession for the exploitation of hydrocarbons, known as the "Rahmoura" concession, in addition to the approval of the special agreement and its annexes relating to the concession for the exploitation of hydrocarbons, known as the "Ashtart" concession.

The Cabinet meeting also approved draft decrees for the establishment of the National Feed Board and the definition of its administrative and financial organisation and management methods, in light of the problems related to the supply of feed and its local production and the violations observed in the distribution system.

The National Feed Board will contribute to developing national and sectoral strategies for the promotion of feed resources and ensuring their proper management. It will also conduct technical and economic studies, including estimates of production costs, and define and provide the annual needs of feed resources for the herd.

According to the same source, the National Feed Board will also work on the production, supply, distribution of fodder resources, their trade, the creation of reserve stocks of them and carry out all necessary interventions to adjust the market.

The Cabinet meeting approved draft decrees relating to the creation of a unit of management by objectives at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy to implement the National Programme to Improve Quality and Productivity and to define its organisation and working methods. It also defines the technical standards for energy-saving recombinant generation plants and the conditions for the transmission of electricity produced and the purchase of surpluses by the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company.

Another draft decree approved concerned the creation of a contact point in the field of combating crimes related to information and communication systems and the definition of its functions.

The meeting also approved another draft decree pertaining to the amendment of Government Decree No. 1049 of 2018, determining the number of judicial districts and the number of advisory chambers and sections of the Administrative Court.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).