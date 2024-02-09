Tunisia - A former Minister of Industry has been taken into custody for questioning on Thursday, by decision of the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Bizerte Court of First Instance.

"The former Minister is accused of abusing his power to obtain unjustified benefits for himself or a third party, and to harm the administration," spokesperson for the Court Seifeddine Labidi told TAP.

This decision comes within the context of an ongoing investigation into the situation of the Tunisian Iron and Steel Company "EL FOULADH," the same source added.

"EL FOULADH" Company has been experiencing critical professional and social problems for several decades, in addition to numerous governance issues.

President Kais Saied, on December 26, 2023, made an unannounced visit to the company, during which he voiced determination not to privatise the establishment and other public institutions in the country.

