Tunisia - President Kais Saïed on Wednesday received Interior Minister Kamel Feki.

He during the meeting, for zero tolerance against anyone who contravenes the regulations in force, underlining that all Tunisian citizens, without exception, are equal before the law.

The security situation in the country was also discussed at the meeting, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The meeting was attended by Director General of National Security Mourad Saâdane and Director General of the National Guard Hassine Gharbi.

