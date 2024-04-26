Cairo – Damietta Alliance Container Terminals, a consortium of Hapag-Lloyd, EUROGATE Group, and Contship Italia, has signed an agreement with Rowad Modern Engineering to execute the superstructure works for Container Terminal Tahya Misr 1 in Damietta Port.

The infrastructure works of the terminal have been completed, according to an official statement.

The terminal is designed to accommodate a total capacity of 3.50 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), featuring a depth of 18 meters and a total quay length of 1,970 meters.

Tahya Misr 1 is an integral part of the Tanta–El Mansoura–Damietta integrated strategic route, said Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transportation.

El-Wazir emphasised that the project will play a significant role in the efforts to elevate Damietta City into an international hub for transit trade.

In December 2023, AD Ports Group inked a definitive concession agreement with the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal at Safaga Seaport.

