Soha Gendi, the Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs, has announced that the tax-free car import initiative for Egyptians abroad will conclude on Sunday, 28 April.

The decision to extend the initiative previously was in response to requests from Egyptians living abroad. These requests were forwarded to the political leadership and subsequently approved, as per Law No. 174 of 2023.

Minister Gendi emphasized that individuals residing in countries facing conflicts or currency transfer restrictions, or those where opening dollar accounts is challenging, must register on the application before the initiative’s deadline. If they encounter difficulties completing the transfer, they should submit a complaint detailing the reasons. Each case will be reviewed individually.

Regarding deposit refund requests, Minister Gendi reported approximately 2,600 such requests. Initially, the deposit value equalled 100% of the customs tax. However, it was later adjusted to 30%–70% of the customs tax value. Those eligible for a refund are entitled to recover the difference. Currently, 2,403 requests have been successfully refunded, while the remaining cases are still being evaluated.

Minister Gendi urged Egyptians abroad to promptly register and pay the deposit, even if they choose the lowest category of cars available on the application. Later, they can modify their selection to include any type of car, paying the difference in deposit value accordingly.

Additionally, inquiries were received from Egyptians who lacked a bank account for six months due to recent travel abroad. Such individuals can still register and pay the deposit. Their documents will undergo review by relevant committees, and if residency records confirm recent travel, their applications will be approved.

Lastly, Minister Gendi stressed the importance of providing accurate bank account details in Egypt. This information ensures the return of the deposit value after the five-year period concludes.

