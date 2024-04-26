BLANTYRE - The World Bank said on Friday that it was providing $57.6 million in "quick release" grant financing to Malawi to help the country respond to a food crisis.

"This support comes in the context of the severe food crisis the country is suffering due to El Niño conditions in the wider southern Africa region," the World Bank said in a statement.

"A series of intense disaster events over the last few years has left almost no time for the country to recover and has resulted in a severe erosion of food security at the national level."

