AL AIN - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in collaboration with the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, held an awareness-raising lecture on "The Right Parental Relationship" at Majlis Saif bin Maya Al Afari in the Al Amerah area of Al Ain.

The lecture is part of the "Majalisna" initiative launched by the Judicial Department under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD. The initiative aims to enhance legal awareness among society members, contributing to security, stability, and community well-being.

Delivered by Sultan Alshuweihi, Family Counsellor at the Judicial Department, the lecture covered various topics, including strategies for meeting children's emotional and educational needs, fostering adaptable personalities capable of navigating life's challenges, the importance of active parental roles, sharing interests with children, and distinguishing between educational and caregiving responsibilities.

The lecture outlined essential criteria and principles for selecting the right life partner, emphasising the importance of careful consideration, taking ample time to get to know the potential partner, avoiding imposing excessive demands or financial burdens before or after marriage, fostering trust, mutual respect, and accountability within the relationship.

Alshuweihi also provided practical advice and positive messages aimed at helping parents strengthen their relationships with their children and cultivate a supportive partnership for the benefit of their family.