Cairo – Egypt’s exports of chemicals increased by 29% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.68 billion during the first four months (4M) of 2022, compared to $2.07 billion, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

The value of chemical exports accounted for 21% of Egypt's total non-oil exports, according to a monthly report by the Chemical Industries Export Council.

The country’s exports of non-organic chemicals leaped by 126% to reach $385 million in the January-April period of 2022, versus $170 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the exports of fertilisers increased by around 41% YoY in 4M-22, while exports of plastics, detergent, and paints rose by 16%, 14%, and 5%, respectively.

It is worth noting that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Egypt's non-oil exports reached an estimated value of $9.17 billion, an annual growth of 20% from $7.67 billion.

