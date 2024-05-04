RIYADH — Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, met with his Uzbek counterpart, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, to bolster the energy partnership between the two nations.



During their discussions, the two ministers signed an Energy Cooperation Roadmap, building on the foundation set by their Cooperation Agreement in the field of energy reached in 2022.



The roadmap outlines initiatives to stabilize global energy markets, enhance electricity and renewable energy collaborations, and expand investment opportunities in both countries.



The roadmap also emphasizes mutual support for the development of green and clean energy technologies, including carbon capture and the circular carbon economy. Both countries are committed to sharing expertise and resources to promote sustainable energy development, which aligns with Uzbekistan’s green energy transition and Saudi Arabia’s significant investments in Uzbekistan’s power sector.



This partnership not only strengthens the economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan but also supports global energy stability and sustainability efforts.

