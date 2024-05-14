ADES Holding Company has signed a SAR 354 million agreement with Thailand’s PTTEP Energy Development Company Limited (PTTEP) for offshore drilling services.

Under the contract, ADES Holding will operate a jack-up rig to support PTTEP's exploration and production activities, according to a bourse filing.

The contract was signed on 13 May 2024 with a duration of 18 months and an optional extension of 9 months.

ADES Holding’s net profits amounted to SAR 200.84 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a surge from SAR 89.41 million.

