The Egyptian government has sealed a deal with India to import 180,000 tons of wheat, Reuters reported on June 26th, citing Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El-Moselhi.

The contracted wheat will be shipped once the cargo reaches Indian ports, Moselhi revealed.

On June 2nd, the supply minister announced that Egypt was in talks with India over a potential swap deal, upon which it could import wheat from the south Asian country in exchange for fertilizers exports.

It is worth noting that the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated on May 17th that it eased some of the restrictions imposed on wheat exports, allowing a shipment headed to Egypt.

