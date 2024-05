Ukrainian forces were prepared for a new Russian ground assault on the border of the northeastern Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"Ukraine met them there with troops: brigades and artillery," he told a press conference, adding that Russia could send more troops to support its attempted advance.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, writing by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)