CAIRO – Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received today, a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during which they emphasised their categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians outside their territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Director of the Public Diplomacy Department, Ahmed Abu Zeid, stated that the call focused on the latest developments of the security and humanitarian situation in the Palestinian Rafah, and the delicate stage that the ongoing negotiations in Cairo are witnessing in order to reach a truce that allows for a ceasefire and swapping hostages and detainees. In this regard, Minister Shoukry stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible.

In this context, Minister Shoukry reiterated the dangers of Israeli military operations in the Palestinian Rafah region, and their catastrophic humanitarian repercussions on more than 1.4 million Palestinians, in addition to security consequences that will affect regional stability and security, to which Secretary Blinken agreed, emphasising categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians outside their territories.

Abu Zeid added that Minister Shoukry discussed with his US counterpart the repercussions of the military operations and Israel’s control of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side, as well as the future risks of the continuation of this situation.

The two sides agreed to continue close consultation and coordination to continue pushing the parties towards reaching a comprehensive truce in Gaza, and put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.