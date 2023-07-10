Cleopatra Hospital Company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company inched down 1.4% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 9th.

Consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company reached EGP 94.592 million in Q1 2023, down from EGP 95.982 million in Q1 last year.

Revenues were valued at EGP 776.851 million from January through March, up from EGP 636.905 million in the same three-month period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone results showed a 17.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax to EGP 58.795 million in Q1 2023 from EGP 71.305 million.

Standalone revenues saw an annual increase to EGP 317.649 million during the first three months of the year from EGP 287.298 million in the year-ago period.

