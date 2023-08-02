President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed intensifying efforts to develop the health system in Egypt, especially in villages and the most vulnerable areas.

The President stressed that the health of Egyptian citizens is a top priority for the state, which is working hard, in full cooperation with the private sector, to provide the necessary resources to improve the health services, and achieve the financial and operational sustainability of new projects, while developing existing ones and raising their efficiency.

This came during Al-Sisi’s meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Presidential Advisor for Health and Prevention Mohamed Awad Taj al-Din, and Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Ahmed Al-Azazi.

Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said that the meeting discussed efforts to develop the health system nationwide. In this context, the President was briefed on the executive position of national projects in the health sector, the completion rates, and the timeframe for completing each project.

This includes the project to develop the Dar El Salaam Tumor Hospital “Hermel,” in cooperation with the world’s top medical institutions in the fight against cancer, to become an advanced global center for the diagnosis and treatment of tumors, in addition to the project to develop the Nasser Institute to become an integrated medical city.

The President was also briefed on the efforts to develop the management of the central laboratories, in addition to the establishment of a new heart institute with international standards to strengthen the role of the National Heart Institute as one of the largest specialized medical edifices for heart patients, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Health to provide intensive care beds at all governorates.

The President was informed on the operational position of the comprehensive health insurance system, the completion rates and the number of health services provided under public health initiatives, with a total of more than 145 million health services provided through all presidential initiatives benefiting 90 million citizens.

