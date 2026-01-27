Muscat – TechOman, a new community-driven national technology platform, has officially launched with the objective of connecting technology solution providers directly with society while empowering Omani youth through practical digital skills, career pathways, and innovation-focused initiatives.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, TechOman supports the Sultanate’s transition toward a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy by bringing together students, academia, technology providers, startups, and industry under a single collaborative platform. The initiative aims to bridge long-standing gaps between education, innovation, and real-world market needs.

Founded by technology visionary and community leader Tariq Hilal al Barwani, TechOman places strong emphasis on youth empowerment and academic engagement. The platform will work closely with colleges and universities to deliver hands-on learning experiences, including hackathons, innovation challenges, competitions, and applied technology programs designed to equip students with market-relevant skills. In parallel, TechOman will support technology startups by providing mentorship, guidance, and access to funding opportunities to help launch and scale innovative projects.

“Our goal is to build a national community platform that identifies and promotes local talent, creates real job and internship opportunities for youth, and connects technology solution providers directly with society” said Tariq al Barwani, Founder of TechOman.

Barwani is a recipient of the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award from Microsoft, the world’s largest software company. He was also recognized as a Youth ICT Influencer by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology during Oman’s flagship technology event, COMEX. More recently, he was honoured for his contributions to technology at the Indian Science Forum Ceremony by the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

Barwani’s extensive engagement across industry and academia underpins the vision behind TechOman. He serves as a board member at Muscat Finance, a board trustee at Majan University College, a Strategic Innovation and Business Advisor at Introduct Academy, and a Senior Advisor to the digital transformation company Nortal. In addition, he founded Knowledge Oman in 2008, a non-profit initiative that has since grown into a vibrant volunteer-driven community dedicated to sharing free knowledge to the society, and supporting children, women, people with special needs, and the elderly. This breadth of experience enables TechOman to remain closely aligned with market needs, educational priorities, and national development goals.

As part of its mission, TechOman will also recognize and reward technological innovation through dedicated programs and awards, contributing to a stronger culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence within Oman’s technology ecosystem.

Further details and free registration are now available at www.techoman.om.

