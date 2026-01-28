Muscat – Represented by Oman Lens company, the sultanate launched a national programme on Tuesday to develop and assemble a CubeSat satellite, marking a step towards building domestic capabilities in satellite manufacturing and space technologies.

The programme aims to develop a satellite enhanced with AI, while training a select group of Omani students, academics and engineers in Earth observation and remote sensing.

Participants will be involved in all stages of satellite development, from design and assembly to testing and operation. The satellite will be designed to capture satellite imagery, process data and transmit it to a ground station. The data will support applications related to planning, environmental monitoring and sustainable development.

Ali Shah, CEO of Oman Lens, said the programme seeks to strengthen national capabilities in satellite manufacturing by drawing on Omani expertise across the company’s development and operational projects.

He explained that the programme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will focus on hands-on training through the assembly of the satellite’s engineering model in Oman. This phase will involve students and academics from Sultan Qaboos University, German University of Technology in Oman, Military Technical College and University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

The second phase will see a select group of participants undertake advanced training with experts from STAR.VISION, Oman Lens’ technology partner, at the company’s headquarters in China. The training will focus on assembling the final satellite model in an industrial environment, preparing it for launch, operational testing and entry into service.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to build a sustainable technological and knowledge base in the space sector, expand cooperation and transfer expertise to Omani talent.

Oman Lens said the programme reflects its commitment to supporting innovation and contributing to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while positioning the sultanate as a regional hub for space technologies and knowledge-based industries.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

