RIYADH - The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced the commencement of the field data collection phase of its Household Demographic Survey program, covering Saudi and non-Saudi residents of the capital city.

The program, which started on March 30 and will continue through May 10, is being undertaken in cooperation with the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT). The survey is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to update urban information databases and enhance the accuracy of population indicators that support city planning and development.

This data-driven initiative is aimed to analyze population growth, optimize public services, and improve quality of life, and supports urban planning by surveying a representative sample of Saudi and non-Saudi households to inform development strategies. The survey aims to monitor and analyze the demographic, social, educational, and economic realities of Riyadh's population; including housing characteristics, living conditions, transportation patterns, and quality of life indicators. Its goal is to build a comprehensive database reflecting the current population situation using established statistical methodologies.



The survey’s objectives include providing accurate data for development and urban planning; analyzing population and social trends to support long-term planning, and enabling the RCRC to undertake strategic planning based on high quality indicators and internationally recognized methodologies.

The survey covers more than 217 neighborhoods within the development protection zone, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accurate statistical representation. This will support the commission’s ability to prioritize services and projects based on accurate and up-to-date data. The survey is conducted using a scientifically representative statistical sample and does not include visits to all households or neighborhoods to guarantee an accurate representation of the city's population.

Purpose of the survey is to inform urban planning, enhance Riyadh’s quality of life, and address rapid population growth. The survey results will enhance the city's future planning and help identify differences in neighborhoods and service levels within the 5,960 sq. km development zone. The commission noted that the Household Demographic Survey encompasses six main areas designed to cover all demographic, social, and economic aspects of families in Riyadh. The first area addresses demographic characteristics such as population distribution by gender, age, educational level, and marital status.

The focus area of the survey is analyzing demographic characteristics of households, including size, composition, and housing quality. The data collection phase is conducted through field visits and personal interviews, using an integrated digital system for data collection, processing, and analysis. This process yields planning indicators that support urban development decisions and improve the efficiency of service distribution in the city.

The RCRC confirmed that all data collected during this phase is used for statistical and planning purposes only, and is subject to approved controls that ensure the protection of privacy and confidentiality of information, including anonymity and not using the data for any individual purposes. The commission called on Saudi and non-Saudi families in the targeted neighborhoods to extend their cooperation during the implementation period. It stressed that the accuracy of the information and the quality of the response would enhance the quality of population indicators, and support decisions related to developing services and improving the quality of life in the capital city.

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