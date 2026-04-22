Muscat – An Omani researcher has successfully developed an innovative and sustainable solution to address industrial water pollution, marking a significant step forward in environmental protection and wastewater treatment technologies.

The research by Abrar Said Al Ajmi, a lecturer at Sohar University, focuses on developing sustainable methods to remove phenol – a hazardous chemical commonly found in industrial wastewater – from contaminated water sources.

Al Ajmi’s study introduces an innovative approach that utilises date palm biomass derived from Phoenix dactylifera, combined with iron oxide to create a nanocomposite capable of treating polluted water. By converting agricultural waste into a functional treatment material, the research highlights how locally available resources can be used to address pressing environmental challenges.

The study examined several environmental conditions affecting phenol removal, including temperature, acidity levels and pollutant concentration. Under optimal conditions of 30°C and a pH level of 7.8, the developed nanocomposite achieved a removal efficiency of 80.3%, demonstrating strong potential as a practical solution for industrial wastewater treatment.

Further analysis confirmed that the removal process is both efficient and stable. The material also showed promising reusability, making it a cost-effective and sustainable option for long-term environmental applications.

The findings underline the potential of transforming date palm waste – a widely available agricultural by-product in Oman – into high-value materials that support environmental protection while promoting resource efficiency.

Abrar recommends integrating the developed nanocomposite into industrial wastewater treatment systems, particularly in sectors such as petrochemicals, refineries and pharmaceuticals. She also called for pilot-scale implementation to further evaluate its commercial potential.

In addition, she emphasised the importance of adopting circular economy practices by utilising date palm waste to create locally sourced treatment solutions, contributing to sustainable environmental management.

The research findings were published in Environmental Research, an international journal specialising in environmental engineering and pollution control. The project was conducted in collaboration with Subrajit Bosu and Prof Rajamohan Natarajan from Sohar University.

Abrar’s research won her the National Research Award in the Environmental and Biological Resources field under the Young Researcher category. “The award is a proud recognition of my work as a young Omani engineering researcher in environmental pollution control,” she said. “It highlights the importance of research that supports national sustainability goals, encouraging continued efforts towards a cleaner and healthier future for Oman.”