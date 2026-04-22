Muscat —- The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) today announced the auction results of the 83rd Government Development Bonds (GDB) issue, which received overwhelming response from investors, worth a total applied amount of RO 185,562,900.

According to a media release issued by CBO’s Market Operations Department, the 83rd GDB Issue, has received applications amounting RO 185,562,900 with allotment amount of RO 100,000,000.

The average yield was 4.20 percent at an equivalent price of RO 100.000, while the highest yield was 4.24 percent at an equivalent price of RO 99.820 and the lowest yield was 4.10 percent at an equivalent price of RO 100.450.

The issue will be settled on Thursday, 23 April 2026. The 83rd GDB issue, carrying a coupon rate of 4.20% p.a, will mature on 23 April 2031.

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