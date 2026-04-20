RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is projected to rank as the third fastest-growing economy among G20 nations in 2027, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

Based on the IMF’s World Economic Outlook for 2026-2027, Saudi Arabia is expected to remain among the fastest-growing G20 economies in 2026 with growth of 3.1%.

For 2027, the IMF projected stronger acceleration in the Kingdom’s economic performance, forecasting growth of 4.5%.

That would place Saudi Arabia behind Indonesia and India, while ahead of China among G20 economies.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment said on its official X account that the Kingdom continues to demonstrate resilient and steady economic growth despite ongoing regional geopolitical tensions.

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