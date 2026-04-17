JEDDAH - The meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA), held via video conference, reviewed a series of comprehensive reports concerning the national economy, the progress of Saudi Vision 2030, and the performance of public entities.

The Council discussed the monthly report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which detailed updates on the global economy and growth prospects amidst regional geopolitical tensions.

The report analyzed the impact of these events on major and emerging economies, the Gulf economy, and global supply chains. It also highlighted the exceptional resilience of the Saudi economy, attributing this success to robust economic policies and a strong logistical infrastructure.

The CEDA meeting also reviewed the annual report from the Strategic Management Office evaluating the Vision 2030 realization programs. The report showcased remarkable progress across the Vision's three pillars: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. It also detailed the successful qualitative developments in the second phase of Vision 2030, demonstrating the Kingdom's adaptability and setting the stage to accelerate implementation in the third phase.

Additionally, the Council reviewed the 2025 annual performance report from the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa), which detailed efforts to support public agencies in meeting their objectives, noting a trend of sustained positive performance that reflects stability and implementation efficiency.

Furthermore, the center highlighted its progress in activating national strategy measurements and reviewing strategic documents to ensure all objectives are covered by specific indicators.

The report also shared results from the latest performance management evaluation cycle, designed to help agencies refine their internal management practices.

The meeting addressed infrastructure and privatization efforts. A presentation by the National Center for Privatization & PPP highlighted notable progress in the second half of 2025, detailing the successful completion of several projects.

At the meeting, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites presented a study on the Central Area of the Grand Mosque. This study focused on deploying modern technologies for waste management, optimizing access, and intensifying safety monitoring for ongoing expansion projects, alongside a comprehensive three-year action plan covering health, safety, and environmental systems.

The CEDA meeting addressed the national framework committee’s report regarding the pilot application of the updated national framework for governance, risk, compliance, and internal audit departments. The discussion focused on the results from the initial rollout across selected government entities, proposed strategies for a phased nationwide expansion, and the established mechanisms for measuring future compliance.

The Council considered various procedural transactions, highlighted by the review of the draft national intellectual property policy. The meeting further examined social and economic milestones, including the semi-annual social support report and ongoing efforts to improve the balance of payments.

The Council also evaluated the progress of hosting international organizations and reviewed the quarterly report on the results of the work of the price monitoring committee, and summaries of the two monthly reports on the consumer price and wholesale price indices, and the basic reports on which the summaries were based.

The Council adopted several decisions and recommendations regarding these matters.

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