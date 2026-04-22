DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the launch of two new premium commercial towers - One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place - within its flagship Uptown Dubai district, representing the latest milestone in the district’s expansion.

The development will add more than 560,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, taking the district’s total commercial footprint beyond 1 million sq ft, said DMCC in a statement.

Leasing is expected to open in the second half of the year, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028, it added.

Comprising 21 and 15 storeys respectively, the towers are designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of occupiers, from multinational corporates to fast-scaling firms. Office configurations will range from 2,100 sq ft to 17,600 sq ft, with select floors offering integrated, multi-level layouts connected by private staircases – a format aimed at larger tenants seeking operational cohesion.

DMCC pointed out that an additional 82,000 sq ft of retail space will be incorporated into the development, reinforcing Uptown Dubai’s positioning as a mixed-use destination that combines commercial, retail and lifestyle offerings within a single, connected environment.

The expansion comes as DMCC builds out new ecosystems in finance and capital markets, including the recent launch of FinX and the Wealth Hub, which are designed to anchor financial institutions, fintech platforms, alternative lenders and digital asset firms within the district, said the statement.

The growth of these sectors is driving demand for high-specification office space in well-connected locations, it added.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: "Businesses are increasingly prioritising environments that combine connectivity, flexibility and access to capital and markets. With One Uptown Place and Two Uptown Place, we are adding over 560,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, taking Uptown Dubai’s total commercial capacity beyond 1 million sq ft."

"The towers are designed to accommodate a wide range of occupiers, featuring office configurations from 2,100 to 17,600 sq ft, including integrated multi-level layouts," stated Bin Sulayem.

"This reflects the scale and sophistication of demand we are seeing across trade, finance and technology. As we continue to build out ecosystems for the next generation of businesses, including DMCC Wealth Hub, FinX and the Maritime Centre, Uptown Dubai is evolving into a fully integrated district, offering companies a premium and connected platform to grow and operate globally," he added.

Designed by Brewer Smith Brewer Group, the towers will emphasise performance and user experience, with amenities including in-building dining, retail outlets and a swimming pool.

The development will also provide more than 1,600 parking spaces with valet services, alongside a dedicated shuttle connection to the Dubai Metro, said the statement.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing will offer panoramic views across the district, while 13 destination-controlled elevators and inter-floor connectivity are intended to enhance efficiency for larger occupiers.

Both buildings are targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating energy- and water-efficiency systems, solar-controlled glazing and enhanced indoor environmental standards, it added.

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