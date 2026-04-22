Muscat --- Theofficial price of Oman crude oil for June delivery today reached 92.01 USdollars.

The price of Oman crude oil todayrecorded a decrease of 5.50 US dollars compared to yesterday's price of 97.51US dollars.

It is worth noting that themonthly average price of Oman crude oil for April delivery stood at 68.15 USdollars per barrel, marking an increase of 5.98 US dollars compared to theMarch delivery price.

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