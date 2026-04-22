Muscat – Investment opportunities worth more than RO93mn in the food security sector have been launched through the Invest Oman platform by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR).

The package comprises 11 projects spanning agriculture, aquaculture and supporting food industries. The initiative aims to strengthen food self-sufficiency, expand value-added production and attract investment into strategic supply chains.

In the agricultural sector, five projects are located in Al Najd Agricultural City. These include onion cultivation and processing valued at RO4.8mn, garlic cultivation at RO2.3mn, melon cultivation at RO2mn, a greenhouse leafy vegetable project worth RO1.6mn, and a potato cultivation and processing project valued at RO5.5mn.

The fisheries and aquaculture sector accounts for the largest share of the portfolio. A shrimp aquaculture project in Ras Madrakah is valued at around RO32mn, while a white-leg shrimp project in Jalan Bani Bu Ali is estimated at RO25mn.

Additional projects include an Omani abalone aquaculture venture in Sharabithat, Dhofar valued at about RO10mn, an algae aquaculture project in Suwaiq worth RO2mn, and a tuna fattening project using floating cages in Quriyat with an estimated investment of RO4.7mn.

The portfolio also features a sustainable alternative fish feed manufacturing plant in Samail Industrial Area valued at RO3mn, aimed at supporting the fisheries value chain and related industries.

Khalid bin Hamad Al Kharousi, Director General of the Investment Promotion Directorate at MoCIIP, said the projects were developed through an integrated approach to convert sector enablers into investment-ready opportunities with defined technical and economic parameters.

He said the portfolio was prepared in coordination with MAFWR to ensure alignment with national priorities and readiness for implementation.

“Our focus is on building integrated investment opportunities across food security value chains, covering production, manufacturing and logistics services,” Al Kharousi said. “This contributes to increasing self-sufficiency, expanding export potential and creating sustainable employment opportunities.”

Dr Masoud bin Suleiman Al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing, said the opportunities are based on specialised technical studies that considered the comparative advantages of each location.

He added that MAFWR is working with MoCIIP, Invest Oman and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to promote the projects in target markets and enhance their appeal to investors.