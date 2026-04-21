RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s domestic liquidity (money supply-M3) surged SR255.7 billion or 8.4 percent, reaching SR3.289 trillion by the end of February 2026, compared to SR3.033 trillion during the same period in 2025, according to the monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

On a monthly basis, domestic liquidity continued its rise by SR71.5 billion, a growth rate of 2.2 percent compared to the end of January this year. The annual growth in broad money supply reflects the increase in its main components, with time and savings deposits leading this growth with an increase exceeding SR167.1 billion, followed by other quasi-monetary deposits with an increase estimated at more than SR60.6 billion.

According to the breakdown of money supply components, demand deposits accounted for the largest share of the money supply contributing to 45.2 percent or SR1.488 trillion, followed by time and savings deposits at 36.4 percent or approximately SR1.198 trillion.

Other quasi-monetary deposits reached around SR354.3 billion, representing 10.8 percent of the total, while currency in circulation outside banks amounted to SR248.0 billion, or 7.5 percent of the total.

According to SAMA, quasi-monetary deposits refer to residents' foreign currency deposits, deposits against letters of credit, outstanding remittances, and repurchase agreements (repos) conducted with the private sector. It noted that the M1 includes currency in circulation outside banks and demand deposits, while M2 comprises both M1 and time and savings deposits, whereas M3 represents the broadest concept by adding other quasi-monetary deposits.

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