Belgrade - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, as part of His Highness’ working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

His Highness expressed his pleasure over the tripartite meeting, and thanked the Serbian President for his invitation to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the UAE, Serbia and Hungary.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of such meetings in creating opportunities to develop economic partnerships and investment projects between the three nations.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with all nations with the aim of serving mutual interests, and of benefitting the region and world.