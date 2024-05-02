Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 51.8 in April, below a revised March reading of 52.2, with signs of moderate expansion from the previous month, the index publisher said on Thursday.

The April reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.2 and an average reading of 56.8 in the same month of the past three years, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"In April, respondents reported moderate expansion compared to the previous month," the publisher said.

The index of production volumes dropped and while staying above 50 points, it posted its fourth-lowest monthly reading in the past 29 years.

The index for purchased stocks rose and was back above 50 points, showing an expansion.

The index for purchase prices grew, with the index value signalling a strong increase in prices.

The employment index rose, but failed to break into expansion territory. The export index was above 50 points while the import index fell below that mark. (Reporting by Anita Komuves)



