Bahrain and Hungary have signed an agreement to encourage and exchange investment protection between the two countries, develop economic and trade opportunities and attract joint investments.

Bilateral ties gathered momentum when His Majesty King Hamad received Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

The visiting minister also held wide-ranging talks with senior Bahraini officials and signed the agreement.

During the audience, His Majesty praised the strong Bahrain-Hungary relations and their continuous development in various domains that serve both nations’ mutual interests.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Tamás Sulyok and his best wishes of progress and prosperity to Bahrain and its people. His Majesty relayed his greetings to President Sulyok and best wishes to Hungary and its people.

The meeting discussed means to strengthen the close relations, focusing on enhancing co-operation in politics, trade, economy and investments.

His Majesty emphasised the importance of such visits in fostering constructive collaboration.

He expressed Bahrain’s keenness to expand co-operation and build on existing partnerships by leveraging the expertise and resources of both nations through the agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The meeting also addressed regional and international issues.

During their official talks, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and Mr Szijjártó reviewed ways of strengthening relations in political, economic, trade and development fields, as well as enhancing efforts made by the Joint Economic Committee to develop co-operation.

The two ministers, who later addressed a joint Press conference, also discussed regional and international developments, including the crisis in Gaza Strip, and Arab and international efforts aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population to alleviate their suffering.

