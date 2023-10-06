Doha, Qatar: On World Tourism Day (September 27) by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Qatar Tourism led a strong delegation at this year’s host city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, participating in numerous discussions with regional tourism ministers and dignitaries to discuss the rapid development taking place across Qatar’s tourism sector.

As part of the event, Qatar Tourism signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with leading Saudi tour operators, Al Matar and Al Mosafer, to promote Qatar as a destination to families and leisure-seeking travellers in Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, said: “Qatar’s delegation at this esteemed event saw numerous meetings and fruitful discussions with dignitaries from across the region. We are proud to shine a spotlight on the strong investments being made by Qatar to expand and further develop its tourism sector. Qatar’s tourism strategy has a multi-faceted approach that involves focusing on 15 priority markets to boost tourism. As part of Qatar Tourism’s ongoing effort to fulfil its longer-term vision, forming partnerships and alliances such as these strongly demonstrates our commitment to key markets, and our ongoing pursuit of the 2030 tourism strategy.”

Qatar Tourism held constructive meetings with key tourism leaders from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Jordan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Spain, China, and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to bolster relations worldwide. Meetings saw the esteemed presence of the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, H E Ahmed Al Khateeb; CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin; Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye, H E Mehmet Nuri Ersoy; Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, H E Makram Mustafa Al Qaisi; Minister of Tourism of Lebanon H E Walid Nassar; Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, Umid Shadiev; Secretary of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain, Rosa Ana Morillo Rodriguez; and Chairman of the China Chamber of Tourism, Ji Xiaodong.

Discussions included streamlining visa facilitation processes, refining regulatory frameworks, coordinating joint promotional efforts, and devising strategies to attract both tourists and investments across markets.

The MoU’s with Al Matar and Al Mosafer aim to promote Qatar’s travel deals and world-class tourism offerings across the tour operator’s online platforms and offices. Both tour operators will work to inspire travellers to visit Qatar by promoting the destination’s calendar of events, top attractions, retail and dining hotspots, while also offering a suite of travel packages that are available all year-round. A special marketing focus will be dedicated to the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will include tailored travel packages comprising of match tickets, flights, accommodation, and transportation, alongside booking incentives and offers.

Saudi Arabia is the top-source market for international visitors to Qatar; all GCC countries feature in the top 10 markets to Qatar. Entering Qatar is seamless, as GCC nationals have no visa requirements. The Hayya platform provides an option to apply for an entry permit for companions of GCC nationals. Visitors who are entering Qatar via the Abu Samra land border can enjoy faster entry for vehicles through the pre-registration option provided on Hayya platform, making the start of their stay in Qatar smoother and more enjoyable.

