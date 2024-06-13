Saudi Arabia - Work is moving at a steady pace on the Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City (Misk City) - a first-of-its-kind project coming up on a 3.4-sq-km area in Saudi capital Riyadh, said its CEO David Henry in a LinkedIn post.

Driven by the Misk Foundation, the mega city is being built at an investment of SAR20.4 billion ($5.4 billion).

Once completed, it will deliver some 99,000 sq m of retail and leisure space alongside 300,000 sq m of office space and 6,500 new residential units alongside extensive cultural, educational, and sporting facilities.

With Freyssinet Saudi Arabia, a leading contractor, in charge, work is in full swing on the project with the basement of Misk City's first hotel already completed in addition to work on a multi-deck parking station and one of its schools being well advanced. Construction of Misk Foundation's headquarters is progressing well, he said.

The world’s first nonprofit city was launched by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Founder and Chairman of the Board of Misk Foundation.

A pioneering destination located in Irqah neighbourhood, Misk City is expected to accommodate some 450 new companies, 19,500 full-time residents and a further 14,800 workers across all industries.

Misk City had last year announced the completion of the first phases of its retail and commercial space.

On the new Misk City headquarters, Henry said it will be a hub for driving youth development, innovation and creativity.

The HQ building is being designed by the international architect Conrad Gargett, highlighting the innovative and pioneering spirit of The Misk Foundation.

The award-winning design celebrates the Salmani architectural style, combining the originality and spirit of the ancient Najd with the spirit of modernity.

The Salmani style encompasses the details of the overall scheme, identifies the materials, and ensures the design has open and integrated spaces.

Misk Foundation headquarters will include a boutique museum that showcases The Foundation journey, and also highlights the rich heritage of Wadi Hanifa.

"At the heart of the Misk Foundation headquarters’ design is a publicly accessible central gathering space. This landscaped space 'Garden Court' will attract pedestrians into the building and allow them to experience the micro-climates of the covered garden," stated John Flynn, the Director at Conrad Gargett.

The office accommodation wraps around this central garden space, which will allow The Foundation team the opportunity to engage with nature, make connections and exchange ideas away from their desks.

"The nurturing environment will be shaded by an over-scaled Mashrabiya roof structure, that filters light and heat for optimal comfort," he added.

