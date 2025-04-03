Ethiopian Airlines has added a Boeing 737-800 Business Jet to its fleet, dedicated exclusively to VIP and smaller group charter flights. This move addresses the growing demand for premium travel options for business communities, investors, and other travellers seeking a high-end charter experience.

Introducing the Boeing 737-800 Business Jet underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ effort to provide flexible travel solutions for corporate leaders, diplomats, and private travellers.

The newly introduced aircraft offers a spacious cabin with customised seating arrangements: 19 for commercial operation and 32 for private operation, designed to ensure a private and exclusive atmosphere for a select number of passengers.

The aircraft features state-of-the-art in-flight amenities, including an advanced entertainment system with 42-inch monitors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and premium onboard dining tailored to passengers' preferences.

Expanding charter services

The service is designed to provide a seamless travel experience with personalized flight schedules, access to private terminals, and top-tier onboard services, catering to the needs of discerning travellers.

Commenting on the introduction of the new aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, says: "As Africa’s leading carrier, we are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and meet the unique demands of our diverse clientele. With the addition of this Boeing 737-800 Business Jet, we are elevating our charter service to new heights, ensuring that our customers enjoy unparalleled luxury, convenience, and world-class service.

"This is yet another step in our commitment to fostering business and investment opportunities across Africa and beyond."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).