Qatar Tourism has announced two vibrant events set to take place in celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

These events include two musical concert nights ‘Lailat Elzaman Eljameel’ and ‘Zikra Remains’ set to take place on June 18 and 19at Al Mayassa Theater in Qatar National Convention Centre.

‘Zikra Remains’ taking place on June 18 is a musical tribute honouring the late artist Thikra and features performances by Asma Lmnawar and Oumaima Taleb.

The ‘Lailat Elzaman Eljameel’ celebration will feature concert performances from Mai Farouk and Riham AbdelHakim on June 19. Tickets for the concert can be purchased through this link:https://shorturl.at/gAqWd

