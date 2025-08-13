Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism announced that the tourism sector as a whole contributed QR55 billion to the country’s GDP in 2024, accounting for an estimated 8% of the total economy, a 14 percent increase compared to 2023. This demonstrates clear progress towards the Tourism Strategy 2030 target of raising the sector’s contribution to 10-12 percent of GDP. Qatar’s strong tourism performance is the result of a robust strategy led by Qatar Tourism and supported by its promotional arm, Visit Qatar.

In the first half of the year, Visit Qatar launched several regional and global media campaigns to attract visitors from key target markets. This included the recent “Moments Made for You” campaign, which highlights the range of experiences available during the summer season and invites visitors from GCC countries and beyond to discover Qatar. Visit Qatar also released a promotional film featuring English footballer David Beckham, showcasing the country’s diverse tourism offerings, from heritage and culture to modern attractions and natural sites. Additionally, Visit Qatar expanded its stopover promotion campaigns, focusing on priority markets including the United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa, China and Australia.

These campaigns coincided with major events such as the Qatar Toy Festival, which recently completed its third edition, attracting over 130,000 visitors, a 12% increase from the previous year. Other notable events included the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025, Ras Abrouq, Sealine Season, Shop Qatar, and Qatar International Food Festival, alongside key initiatives such as Scoop on the Sea and the ongoing whale shark tours.

Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “Our success in the first half of 2025 demonstrates sustained momentum and growing confidence from regional and global markets in Qatar’s tourism offerings. We have attracted more visitors through a distinctive combination of major events, international campaigns, and innovative tourism products that cater to a wide range of interests. We will continue to invest in these areas and introduce initiatives that strengthen Qatar’s position as a global destination blending authenticity with modernity, providing residents and visitors with a world-class experience year-round.”

Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar are currently preparing to host major events and launch key initiatives in the second half of 2025. The 2025/2026 cruise season will launch in November 2025, building on the success of the previous season, which saw 87 cruise ships dock in Qatar, a 19% increase from the year before, and welcomed over 360,000 visitors, up 4% from the prior season.

The second half of the year will also feature the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Championship finals in Doha, held in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation. Other highlights include the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, the third Qatar Tourism Awards, the unveiling of the Michelin Guide Doha 2026, along with several other events to be announced soon.

