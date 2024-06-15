From July 8 and 9, respectively, SalamAir will operate five flights a week to Islamabad and three to Lahore, enhancing SalamAir's footprint in the subcontinent region. This expansion brings the total number of destinations operated in Pakistan to six.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, expressed enthusiasm about introducing flights to Pakistan's capitals, Islamabad and Lahore.

He emphasized that these additions underscore SalamAir's dedication to improving connectivity and providing passengers with more convenience options. They also create opportunities for businesses and collaboration in both countries.

With Islamabad and Lahore now part of our network, SalamAir serves six destinations in Pakistan.

Recent SalamAir network expansions include Cairo and Delhi, alongside seasonal destinations such as Tirana, Baku, and Almaty. Moreover, new routes have been introduced, linking Salalah to Bahrain, Fujairah, and Sohar during the Khareef season.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).