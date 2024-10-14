Riyadh – flyadeal introduced its newest destination of Sohag and launched scheduled flights from Madinah to Cairo as part of further expansion between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Starting on 11 November 2024, flyadeal will operate services from Jeddah to Sohag and connect the holy city of Madinah Cairo, according to a press release.

Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, commented: “Egypt is our largest international market, strategically important for flyadeal having steadily increased our presence since launching scheduled flights to the capital Cairo almost three years ago.”

“The addition of flyadeal flights between Madinah and Cairo embraces the opportunity to support Umrah and Hajj pilgrim travel, while our new service linking Jeddah with Sohag bridges an underserved market that brings together friends, families and communities,” Greenway added.

He noted: “With dedicated flyadeal charter flights between the two countries during Hajj, together with summer seasonal services to Sharm El-Sheikh and promises of further expansion in Egypt over the next few months, we remain dedicated to such a key market.”

It is worth highlighting that flyadeal operates 39 flights a week to Egypt. Madinah became the Saudi airline’s fourth point in the Kingdom after Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to have direct flights to Cairo.

The new services increase frequency to Egypt to 44 flights a week operated by 186-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

