Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted approval to Sudanese Tarco Airlines to launch flights between Muscat and Port Sudan on Thursday.

In a statement issued by CAA said, ‘The Civil Aviation Authority has granted approval for Sudanese Tarco Airlines to begin operating three weekly flights between Muscat and Port Sudan, starting June 19, 2024.’

