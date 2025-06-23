Riyadh – Saudia officially launched flights from Jeddah to El-Alamein in Egypt and Salalah in Oman, according to a press release.

The new El-Alamein route marks Saudia’s fourth destination in Egypt, with three weekly flights operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in each direction.

This is in addition to three weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Moreover, Saudia launched flights from Jeddah to Salalah in Oman, marking the airline’s second destination in the country following Muscat.

The route also operates with three weekly flights in each direction.

Both new destinations are operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, with comfortable seating and a wide range of in-flight entertainment options developed to enhance the overall guest experience.

Meanwhile, Saudia has a modern fleet of 147 aircraft and plans to add 118 more in the coming years.

This expansion aligns with the Saudi airline’s efforts to enhance the guest experience, deploying advanced AI technologies and leveraging the latest developments in ground and in-flight services.

The company recently launched its first direct flights from Riyadh to Vienna, the capital of Austria.

