Muscat: Salalah Airport received the first direct flight of Flynas from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company will operate 10 weekly flights from three major cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an average of 4 flights from Riyadh, three from Dammam, and three from Jeddah during the khareef season.

Salalah Airport on Monday received the Kuwait Airways flight, carrying 220 tourists. Kuwait Airways will operate four flights per week until the end of next October.

Jazeera Airways will operate three weekly flights from Kuwait to Salalah.

SalamAir will operate a weekly direct flight eac from Baghdad, Bahrain, and Fujairah

Oman Airports is equipped to receive passengers upon their arrival or departure and to complete travel procedures with ease and ease, in cooperation with strategic partners.

It is worth noting that Salalah Airport recorded an increase in the number of flights by 26 per cent in May, bringing the total number of international and domestic flights arriving and departing through the airport to 814, compared to 645 flights during the same month last year.

international flights through the airport increased by 14 per cent, domestic flights also increased by 42 per cent, and the number of passengers through Salalah Airport increased by 17 per cent, reaching 95,336 passengers last March.

Salalah Airport recorded an increase in air traffic of 29 per cent in air traffic numbers and 43.4 per cent in the number of passengers until August 15, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

