Istanbul - The first flight carrying beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative departed Türkiye today from Istanbul International Airport, en route to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to pilgrims from the beneficiary countries.

It entails completing all necessary travel procedures in the pilgrims' home countries, such as issuing electronic visas, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, and finalizing passport procedures at the departure airport.

Additionally, luggage is coded and sorted according to the pilgrims' transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are offered transportation to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and their luggage is delivered to their accommodations.

The Makkah Route Initiative is one of the Ministry of Interior's programs, implemented in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, as well as other governmental entities.