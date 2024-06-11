Hamad International Airport (HIA) has issued a travel advisory for all passengers ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha public holidays and school summer break to ensure a smooth travel experience for everyone.

In a statement on Monday, the HIA said the departure peak is expected to commence on Thursday, 13th June, and continue through that weekend. The arrival peak will begin the weekend starting 20th June. To manage this busy period efficiently, the airport has planned extensively in coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

Travel Advice for Passengers

To help passengers travel with ease during this peak period, the airport offers the following advice:

• Check-In Online: Passengers are encouraged to check in online before arriving at the airport. This allows for a smoother and faster check-in process, reducing wait times at the airport and ensuring a stress-free travel experience.

• Arrive Early: To ensure a seamless travel experience, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled flight departure time. This allows ample time for check-in, security screening, and boarding procedures.

• Use Self-Service Check-In and Bag-Drop Services: Qatar Airways passengers can take advantage of the airport's self-service check-in and bag-drop services, which enable passengers to check in themselves, print boarding passes and bag tags, tag their bags, and drop them at the bag drop counter. This convenient option speeds up the check-in process and helps passengers minimise queue times.

• E-Gate Machines: Citizens and residents above the age of 18 are encouraged to use the airport's e-gate machines for faster immigration clearance. These machines streamline the immigration process, allowing for quicker entry into the departure area.

• Check-In & Boarding Closure Time: Please note that check-in closes 60 minutes before departure and boarding closes 20 minutes before departure time. Passengers must ensure they complete the check-in process and proceed to the departure gate keeping these timelines in mind.

• Baggage Allowance and Weight Restrictions: Passengers are reminded to adhere to baggage allowance and weight restrictions specified by their airline. It is essential to stay within the designated weight and size requirements to avoid additional fees or delays during the check-in process.

• Avoid Non-Standard Luggage: Please refrain from traveling with non-standard or oversized luggage that may pose challenges during security screening and boarding processes. Stick to conventional luggage options for a hassle-free travel experience.

• Drop Offs and Pick-Ups: it is suggested to use the short-term car park for pick-ups and drop-offs. Public transport options can also be used when suitable, to travel to and from the airport.

By following the provided guidelines, passengers can streamline their journey. Our highly trained staff are always available to assist passengers at the terminal. The airport remains dedicated to providing an exceptional travel experience for all passengers. Hamad International Airport looks forward to welcoming its passengers through our bustling terminal.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

