The Minister of Municipality said Qatar has witnessed continuous successes and achievements, which are the result of the collaboration of the private and public sectors, which enhances the region’s attractiveness for investment and its impact on the local economy and benefits the society.

He added that the Ministry of Municipality plays an essential role in developing, organising and planning the real estate sector, where it successfully launched the first phase of the real estate platform for Qatar, which aims to raise the level of transparency and facilitate decision-making through the use of accurate and reliable data.

To emphasise the importance of tourism, Qatar has made enormous investments to develop infrastructure and tourist destinations.

He said that the Ministry of Municipality hopes this new project will enrich Qatar’s tourism and entertainment sectors.

He added that the Ministry of Municipality announces today the launch of one of the most important future projects for Qatar, the Simaisma Project, which, upon completion, will be a unique cultural tourist landmark, added to the most prominent landmarks in the State of Qatar within the framework of achieving this vision and the objectives of the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

He pointed out that the project, in which the volume of investment between the private and public sectors will reach around QR20 billion, and whose development is being overseen by Qatari Diar in cooperation with the private sector, goes beyond being a unique destination for tourism in Qatar and the world, to be one of the new sources of attraction for developers and investors in the country in the fields of tourism, hospitality and entertainment.

For his part, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Engineer Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali expressed his pride in the significant trust that the Ministry of Municipality has placed in Qatari Diar to manage the project.

He said that their latest projects have been planned under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipality, aligning with the continuous growth trajectory of Qatar, adding that this project will set a new benchmark for tourism in the region and will write a new chapter in the ongoing success story of Qatar.

In the same context, the CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, in remarks on the sidelines of the launch of the Simaisma project, stated that the project covers an area of 8 million square meters of infrastructure.

It is a partnership with the private sector, with more than 80 percent participation. About 650,000 square metres of the project consist of world-class amusement parks.

He pointed out that the partnership with the private sector will provide a significant investment opportunity in this field in collaboration with Qatari Diar, which manages the project. The project will house a massive amusement city, an 18-hole international golf course, residential villas, a yacht marina, and luxurious restaurants and shops.

The project provides promising investment opportunities for real estate developers and tourism investors, supporting the path of development and diversifying the national economy’s resources.

It is noteworthy that Qatari Diar owns 50 investment projects under development in 20 countries around the world, with a total investment value of approximately $35 billion.

Among the company’s most prominent projects are Lusail City, which is considered the largest sustainable and smart city in Qatar, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Sheraton Park, and the Commercial Street.

