Visit Qatar CEO Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi participated in the launch of Qatar Airways’ new route to Hamburg, Germany on July 1, 2024.

During the Gala dinner, Mawlawi highlighted the importance of the new route to and from Germany as it reinforces the ambition of the 2030 tourism vision to focus on 15 key markets.

The German market has notably increased as a source market since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as German visitors to Qatar surged from 30,000 to 160,000 in a year. By May 2024, this number soared to 92,000, showcasing Qatar’s rising appeal among European travellers.This new era of connectivity will result in welcoming more visitors from Hamburg and beyond to enjoy Qatar’s unique offerings and renowned hospitality.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

