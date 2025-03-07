DOHA: Local tourism destinations are growing fast and attracting a large number of visitors, showing the huge success of the nationwide programme to promote the industry.

For example, North Sedra Farm, which has emerged as one of the major tourist destinations, attracts about 3,000 visitors a day.

Lauding the efforts of local authorities for promoting local tourism, the experts suggested adding cultural tourism subjects in school and university curricula to educate students about the importance of local tourism.

Tourist guides are also playing key roles in promoting local tourism.

This came in a Qatar TV programme that hosted tourist destination operators, industry players, experts, tourist guides, and activists.

Speaking in the programme, Executive Director of Sidra North Farm Abdullah Al Kaabi said the Farm attracts about 3,000 visitors a day.

He said that the farm, the first project for a tourist destination in Qatar, hosts several activities, including a heritage section, a food section, animals to interact with, and a heritage section.

“The farm is unique in its animal feeding activity, which is one of the most important activities on the farm, where visitors, especially children, can feed many of the animals we have, such as turtles, sheep, fish, and many others,” said Al Kaabi.

North Sedra Farm has gained a wide reputation among the local and Arabian Gulf communities and has become an enchanting destination for families and tourists.

The farm takes pride in preserving the cultural heritage of the country. Through the Qatari museum, different local trees, and various activities, visitors get a unique chance to experience the local culture in one place. The farm has a mini zoo with various animals, including Arabian Oryx, zebra, ostrich, lama, and camels.

Ayman Al Qudwa, a travel and tourism expert, said that including cultural tourism in educational curricula is a necessary step to target the youth and encourage domestic tourism.

He said that attracting tourists from GCC countries, which account for a large portion of tourists to Qatar, is also very important to promoting local tourism.

Al Qudwa lauded the Ramadan tourism initiative describing it as a new concept to promote domestic tourism and attract tourists from the GCC countries through promotional programmes.

With the holy month of Ramadan in full swing, the March edition of Qatar Calendar offers a vibrant lineup of family-friendly events that capture the essence of this special time.

Visitors can look forward to food festivals, immersive exhibitions, unique art displays, and exciting sporting events, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Ramadan.

Tour guide Hamad Mohammed Al Wali talked about the basic criteria that a tour guide must have.

He said that he underwent a training programme and got a license as a tourism guide from Qatar Tourism after taking tests.

Visit Qatar is creating exceptional experiences that leave lasting memories for both residents and visitors alike. With an exciting, year-round calendar of diverse events, Qatar continues to solidify its position as a dynamic global destination.

Visit Qatar held successfully its desert activation event at Ras Abrouq, which welcomed more than 55,000 visitors over the past 60 days.

The event, which ran from December 18, 2024, to February 15, 2025, was an immersive celebration of adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences, set against the iconic backdrop of the Unesco-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve in north-west Qatar.

These events reinforce Qatar Tourism’s commitment to enhancing the country’s status as a global tourism hub, hosting major events, and developing innovative strategies to support sustainable tourism.

This is in line with Qatar’s broader vision to drive economic growth and strengthen tourism as a vital sector for the future.

