Doha: Visit Qatar and Microsoft have formalised their collaboration to drive digital innovation in tourism with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Web Summit Qatar 2025 on February 25.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and Lana Khalaf, Country Manager of Microsoft, marking the next phase ofthis partnership.

Leveraging the success of the Visit Qatar GenAI Travel Concierge, powered by Microsoft Azure and OpenAI 4o and 4o mini, both entities will explore cutting-edge technologies to enhance visitor experiences and transform business operations.The Smart Travel Assistant from Visit Qatar is a pioneering innovation that seamlessly integrates text, voice, content, a conversational virtual assistant, maps, and an interactive planning interface. This innovationhas set new standards for digital excellence in tourism.

Visit Qatar and Microsoft are working on developing a comprehensive technology roadmap that aims to enhance the visitor experiencethrough integrated smart and digital solutions.

