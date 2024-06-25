Qatar entices stopover passengers

Visit Qatar is enticing travellers to make the most of their layovers in the country with a summer campaign highlighting diverse attractions. Through captivating social media posts and a new video series, Visit Qatar invites stopover passengers to discover the country’s unique blend of modern architecture, cultural treasures, and warm hospitality.Among the highlighted destinations include Souq Waqif, a bustling marketplace offering a sensory feast with traditional crafts, antiques, and an array of culinary delights; Old Doha Port’s Mina District, a colourful historical area filled with traditional architecture and charm; and The Pearl Island, an upscale waterfront destination boasting luxurious residences, waterfront restaurants, and shopping opportunities.Another video highlights the beauty and the various offerings of Souq Al Wakra, curated for those who want to spend a day trip. The Visit Qatar video also features the Katara — Cultural Village, a cultural hub showcasing art, music, and traditional Qatari heritage; the world-class National Museum of Qatar, showcasing the country’s rich history and culture; and the Museum of Islamic Art, a stunning architectural masterpiece housing a significant collection.A video also showcases Doha Beach Club at West Bay, one of Doha’s iconic beach destinations offering a range of outdoor and other water sports and activities, as well as the various water parks in the country. Visit Qatar’s latest and recently launched tourism initiative, 'Your Summer Starts Here,' features Bahraini influencer and filmmaker Omar Farooq and Qatari athlete Mutaz Barshim experiencing Qatar’s curated summer offerings. Viewers are taken on a journey showcasing the country’s best, from world-class shopping malls to pristine beaches and five-star dining experiences.A partnership between Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways offers stopover flight packages in Doha, designed to maximise the stopover experience. These packages include 24-hour check-in facilities and customisable add-on options like airport assistance, transfers, and curated tours.The campaign also highlights Qatar’s vibrant culinary scene, featuring popular restaurants and traditional dishes such as the iconic Um Ali dessert served at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel.Even at Hamad International Airport, Visit Qatar noted that travellers could enjoy a seamless and relaxing stopover experience. The campaign features the airport’s diverse retail and dining options, ensuring that even a brief transit is filled with enjoyable activities: “Who said transits have to be boring? Take a break from the hustle and bustle of travel to indulge in some retail therapy and delicious dining options.”According to Visit Qatar, such tourism offerings during this period allow travellers to explore the country’s hidden gems and create lasting memories.