The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the soft opening of the first phase of Najd Al Meqsar project.

Managed by the Sharjah Collection, this project stands as a premier luxury hospitality and heritage tourism destination in Khorfakkan, located in the eastern region of the emirate.

Phase 1 of the project boasts features that promise an immersive and enriching experience for local guests and international visitors. Accommodations include 7 meticulously restored units within a house that is over 100 years old, each offering breathtaking mountain views.

Situated on 17,210 sq m offering a glimpse into the past alongside facilities and attractions, including a restaurant, reception area, and a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress, providing an unforgettable experience for guests.

Connecting directly with nature, adventure seekers can explore walking trails while enjoying panoramic views of Khorfakkan, immersing themselves in the historical spirit of the village, and accessing to Al Rafisah Dam through a dedicated trail, said a statement from Shurooq.

The project is being built in a strategic 2-phased development approach to protect and preserve the original foundations.

Upon completion, the heritage-inspired development will provide guests with trails, quick access to the Wadi Wishi archaeological site, and more.

The asset has been conceived, designed, and executed in accordance with ESG standards. It speaks volumes of Shurooq’s continued and strong commitment to protecting and preserving Sharjah’s history and culture while enabling the world to access and experience them.

In the restoration and development of this historic village - part of a broader restoration effort in the area in collaboration with the Sharjah Infrastructure Development Authority (Mubadara) - the utmost care has been taken to utilise the highest quality materials that not only honour the architectural legacy but also compliment the natural surroundings, and simultaneously provide attractive destinations for modern travellers, it added.

Looking ahead, Phase 2, scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2026, promises to elevate the guest experience even further. Anticipated additional units overlooking the valleys situated on 16,500 sq m offering communal spaces for a holistic experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to relive the nostalgia of the historic area, connecting with the region's roots in a meaningful way.

CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said the opening of Najd Al Meqsar marks an important moment in its pursuit to safeguard and celebrate Sharjah’s illustrious history.

"By meticulously preserving our heritage while crafting diverse, immersive and sustainable guest experiences, we showcase the diversity of offerings within our emirate and continue to reinforce Sharjah’s regional and global standing in the investment and tourism sector," stated Al Qaseer.

"As we look towards Phase 2 and beyond, we are inviting guests to experience a journey of discovery, connection, and enrichment amidst the natural beauty and cultural richness that define Sharjah," he noted.

The Najd Al Meqsar area stands as a living testament to a rich history dating back thousands of years. Located in the heart of "Wadi Wishi", it is home to the historic Al Rafisah Fort, also known as the Sulailat Fort, said Al Qaseer.

This land was once inhabited by the 'Al Hanateeb tribe' who settled near the abundant water source of "Wadi Wishi", which nourished the 'Al Afalaj' irrigation system and irrigated the land, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

