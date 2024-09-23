Drukair, the Royal Bhutan Airlines, has announced the successful soft launch of its eagerly awaited direct route from Dubai to Paro, Bhutan.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in improving connectivity between the Kingdom of Bhutan and Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

The new Dubai-Paro route will operate twice a week starting from October 28.

The Royal Bhutan Airlines said the initiative highlights its commitment to providing travellers with easier access to Bhutan’s unparalleled beauty, culture and serenity. The new route aims to attract more visitors from the UAE and the broader GCC region, fostering cultural exchanges and tourism growth.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior officials including Chitem Tenzin, the Ambassador of Bhutan to Kuwait, along with key representatives from Dubai Civil Aviation, Dubai Airports as well as travel trade partners from the UAE and the Bhutan Department of Tourism.

Drukair is set to expand its network further, with plans to introduce direct flights from Kuwait to Bhutan by summer 2025. This move aims to enhance connectivity within the Gulf region.-TradeArabia News Service

