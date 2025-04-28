The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is set to showcase the emirate’s continued momentum as a globally appealing destination at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, which opens in Dubai on Monday.

With tourism and hotel figures presenting sustained growth in Q1 2025, Abu Dhabi remains firmly on track to meet ambitious visitor targets for the year ahead, DCT Abu Dhabi said.

Abu Dhabi's tourism sector is off to a strong start in 2025, welcoming 1.4 million overnight guests in the first quarter of the year. DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation at ATM will highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing popularity as a destination for international visitors, with guest numbers growing in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. The emirate drew visitors from top tier targets markets and beyond — with best performing markets including India, China, Russia, the UK, and the USA.

This positive momentum translated into significant gains for the industry, with hotels generating AED2.3 billion ($626 million) in revenue, an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reaching AED484, a 25% year-on-year increase. Hotel occupancy maintained high levels during the period, including in Ramadan, recording 79% across the emirate.

These early indicators reflect that Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector is on track to reach its target of contributing AED62 billion to the economy in 2025, a 13% increase from 2024, and supporting 255,000 jobs across the emirate in 2025. This sustained success reflects Abu Dhabi’s evolving and increasingly distinctive value proposition and offerings, driven by the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our strategic approach to elevating Abu Dhabi as a cultural and tourism destination is delivering tangible results. Sustained investment into data-led destination marketing, diversified programming, a culture-first ethos and ever-improving visitor experience touchpoints have driven robust growth in Q1 2025, building on a strong 2024. As we showcase the offerings of our emirate at Arabian Travel Market, we are focused on strengthening our key partnerships, expanding our global reach, and accelerating progress towards our long-term tourism goals—all while ensuring that Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity remains at the heart of everything we offer.”

Growth continues from strong 2024 performance

In 2024, Abu Dhabi's tourism sector witnessed positive performance across multiple metrics. Last year, the emirate welcomed a 7% year-on-year increase in overall hotel and alternative accommodation guests combined, with international overnight visitors reaching 3.2 million—a 28% year-on-year surge.

Last year, hotel occupancy rates reached 79% across the emirate. This strong demand translated into substantial gains, as total hotel revenue grew by 18.1% year-on-year, generating over AED7.6 billion. RevPAR also climbed by 22%, reflecting the industry's robust profitability.

Supporting this growth, DCT Abu Dhabi significantly expanded its global marketing efforts, increasing operations from 11 markets in 2023 to 25 markets in 2024, with a focus on emerging regions such as the CIS, APAC, and Eastern Europe.

Home to world-class museums, contemporary art, rich heritage, a diverse culinary landscape, and hospitality rooted in Emirati values, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a destination where culture is reimagined to deliver meaningful impact and experiences.

At ATM 2025, DCT Abu Dhabi will bring this cultural and creative story to life at its experiential stand, welcoming travel trade partners, media, and industry leaders to explore the destination’s latest developments, partnerships, and opportunities.

Now open to the public, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a key addition to Saadiyat Cultural District, which will be one of the greatest concentrations of world-leading cultural and educational institutions.

Already home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, the District is growing as an unparalleled community of museums and cultural landmarks, and in 2025 will welcome Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, narrating the story of life on earth and the origins of our universe. Also on track for completion is Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, featuring a global collection of modern and contemporary art that reflects the diversity of cultures and trends from around the world.

The addition of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi reinforces the emirate’s position as a global cultural epicentre, offering visitors a unique and transformative experience while showcasing its commitment to creativity, innovation and cultural collaboration on a global scale.

The Experience Abu Dhabi stand at ATM 2025

Aligned with ATM 2025’s theme of ‘Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’, the Experience Abu Dhabi stand will showcase key cultural sites and attractions across the emirate, with a focus on Saadiyat Cultural District, a global platform for cultural exchange, and Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, offering visitors a diverse blend of wellness, nature, and adventure.

Organised by DCT Abu Dhabi and located in Sheikh Saeed Hall, the Experience Abu Dhabi stand will offer a programme of activations and experiences, joined by 73 key trade and tourism partners from across the emirate, including Etihad, Miral, Yas Island, hospitality representatives, and many more.

Abu Dhabi’s upward trajectory is aligned with the Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, support the creation of 178,000 new tourism jobs, expand hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms, and contribute AED90 billion to the emirate’s GDP by the end of the decade, DCT Abu Dhabi said. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).